Tranchess Market Capitalization Reaches $65.19 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $65.19 million and $14.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00007231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,748.67 or 1.00030343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00079639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002318 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,612,824 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars.

