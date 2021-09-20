Travala.com Price Reaches $3.25 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $3.25 or 0.00007127 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $167.67 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00116412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00175003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.16 or 0.06921923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.01 or 1.00248875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00839965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,530,587 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.