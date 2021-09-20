Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

