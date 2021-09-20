Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Earns “Buy” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCW. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.97.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

