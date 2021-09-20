Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $369,914.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $369,914.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00128035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

