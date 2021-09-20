Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.59 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 221,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

