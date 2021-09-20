Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $295,097,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after acquiring an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,516 shares of company stock worth $57,608,795. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.57. 7,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.09. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

