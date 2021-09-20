Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,366 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Alamo Group worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $415,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $4,230,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ALG stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.