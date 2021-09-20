Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $9.74 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $869,671.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,602,750 shares of company stock valued at $103,378,925. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

