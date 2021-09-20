Tygh Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.40 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $950,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $77,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.79 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

