Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $890.85 million, a P/E ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

