Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,351 shares of company stock worth $26,331,611. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLS opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 808.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.