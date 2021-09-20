Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $21,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $30.00 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

