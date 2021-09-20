U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

