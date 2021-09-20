U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of U.S. Silica worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $599.53 million, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

