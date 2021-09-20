UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.70 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.