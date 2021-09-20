UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €215.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €209.92 ($246.97).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €189.75 ($223.24) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €204.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.