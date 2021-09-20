UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €297.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €297.00 ($349.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.