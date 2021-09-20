UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,145. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $53.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.18. UiPath has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

