Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $379.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

