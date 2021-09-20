Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.07 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.