Unifi Protocol DAO Market Cap Tops $40.32 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $8.65 or 0.00020044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00133564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.00431701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

