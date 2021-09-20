UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:UNF traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.43. 40,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,010. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.30.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in UniFirst by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UniFirst by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

