United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.3% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,382,000 after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

