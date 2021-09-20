United Maritime Capital LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 2.3% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,396,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.92. 158,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $371.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

