United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $190.03 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

