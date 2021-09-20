United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 61,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 241,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

