United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000.

USO stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

