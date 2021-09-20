UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $420.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.57 and its 200-day moving average is $400.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,349,429. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

