Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital increased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.75. The stock had a trading volume of 407,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,625. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $216.30. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

