Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.15.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $9,518,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $145.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.