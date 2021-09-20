Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of UUU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,363. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.88. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

