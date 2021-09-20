Uptrennd (1UP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122,052.11

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $122,052.11 and $20.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00140172 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 237.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

