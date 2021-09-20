Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Sells $57,344.85 in Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UE stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,012,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

