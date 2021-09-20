Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of UE opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

