US Bancorp DE Has $104,000 Stock Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

