US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 747.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $81.48 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

