US Bancorp DE Increases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

