US Bancorp DE Makes New $88,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,983 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,862 in the last three months.

Coursera stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

