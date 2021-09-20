US Bancorp DE Sells 10,438 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FibroGen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $11.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

