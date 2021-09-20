Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $25.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,732. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.