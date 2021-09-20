Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plans Dividend of $0.68

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.684 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Vale has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:VALE opened at $16.31 on Monday. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
