Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plans Dividend of $0.68

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.684 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vale has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.31 on Monday. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

