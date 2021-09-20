Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $11.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.15.
Separately, Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
VLY opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
