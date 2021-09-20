Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,332 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.52 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

