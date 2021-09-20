Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $16,852,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $226.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.43.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

