Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 82,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $154.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

