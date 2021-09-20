Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 152.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $10,556,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 830.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 165,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

