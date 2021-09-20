Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

