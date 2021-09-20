Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $2.68 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,719,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,837,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $614.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $652.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.60 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

