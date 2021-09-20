Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.